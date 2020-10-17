Long Island Teens Among Just 20 Nationwide To Earn Davidson Fellows Scholarships

Two Long Island 17-year-olds among 20 youths country-wide were awarded Davidson Fellow scholarships for $25,000 and $10,000 respectively for their groundbreaking scientific research.

“We are proud to announce the 2020 Davidson Fellows Scholarship recipients and applaud them for their hard work and achievement in their fields of study,” said Bob Davidson, founder of the Davidson Institute.

“By being awarded this recognition, these students have shown immense skill and work ethic, and they should be commended as they continue their educational and research journeys while continuing to work to solve some of the world’s most vexing problems.”

Kevin Chen of Saint James, who will receive a scholarship of $25,000, was recognized for his research, using extensive molecular experimentation, into how the toxicological hazards of dust inhalation by astronauts could be avoided.

"Chen was able to reveal how contact with lunar dust, called "regolith," could cause damage to DNA and form reactive oxygen species.

“I am tremendously honored and grateful to be named a Davidson Fellow as it serves as a huge motivator for my future scientific aspirations,” said Chen. “I am excited to join this brilliant and inspiring community and meet many talented individuals.”

Hailey Edelman of Syosset, who was awarded $10,000, studied how cannabidiol, or CBD, can prevent seizures.

'While it is known in the scientific community that CBD can prevent epileptics from experiencing seizures, there is still an aura of mystery around how this takes place.

"Edelman aimed to determine which specific inflammatory pathways are affected by the drug. Edelman’s project was inspired by her sister who uses Epidiolex, the first FDA approved cannabidiol for drug-resistant epilepsy, to prevent seizures.

“I am honored to be recognized as a Davidson Fellow,” said Edelman. “I am excited to continue to embrace my passion for the sciences.”

The Davidson Fellow scholarship has has provided more than $8.2 million in scholarship funds to 366 students since its inception in 2001.

