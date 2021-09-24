Long Island High School Removes Indian Mascot Logo From Building

A controversial high school mascot on Long Island has been pulled following years of debate over the issue.

East Islip High School officials announced that they are removing the controversial “Redmen” mascot from the building following a lengthy debate amongst the district and community.

However, while the imagery of the Indian has been removed, the words “Home of the Redmen” are still prominently featured on the building.

It is unclear when or if that will be taken down.

The Indian logo has been a point of consternation for years, with a change.org petition calling on the district to remove it that garnered more than 14,000 signatures.

“We recognize that many have a real attachment to the Redmen name. A lot of us did, too. We played sports under it, emblazoned it on our class rings, and took graduation photos in front of the “Home of the Redmen” sign with beaming pride,” organizers of the petition stated.

“We take tradition very seriously. But the time has come to ask ourselves if our traditions outweigh the consequences that our actions, or inactions, hold for real humans in and around our community.”

According to the district, despite removing the Indian’s face from the building, the school has no intention to change its mascot.

