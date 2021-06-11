Hofstra To Break Ground On New $75 Million Center

Hofstra University has broken ground on a new $75 million Science and Innovation Center that will provide new opportunities for students on its East Campus in Hempstead.

The new center will be home to programs in the DeMatteis School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and the recently expanded Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistants.

Officials said that “both schools are fast-growing and the new 75,000-square-foot, state of the art building will address the demand for skilled graduates in the sciences and health care to meet the growing need for applied science, engineering, and nursing professionals.”

“As we emerge from the global pandemic and build New York back better than it was before, we must fully recognize the critical role cutting-edge science and skilled healthcare professionals played in fighting COVID-19," Cuomo said.

"This state-of-the-art facility at Hofstra University represents an investment in the innovative technology and professional workforce that will better prepare New York State for the public health challenges of the future.”

The Science and Innovation Center will be located across from Hofstra's new Guthart Hall of Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

“Hofstra's Science and Innovation Center will bring scholarship together with simulation and practical applications in engineering, applied science, and nursing practice,” University President Stuard Rabinowitz said.

“This building is designed with students, faculty and the professions in mind, to allow them access to facilities and equipment that takes learning to the next level and will prepare future professionals in advanced science and health professions to meet the challenges of the next century.”

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran added: “Hofstra's new Science and Innovation Center places Nassau County on the forefront of solving some of the world's most complex and critical challenges in the fields of applied science, engineering, and healthcare.”

According to officials, Hofstra's new Science and Innovation Center will “address a growing need for engineers and graduates with advanced technical knowledge, while providing advanced nursing students with simulation facilities and labs.”

“Hofstra University's new Science and Innovation Center will provide world-class educational opportunities and help our region retain highly educated, talented graduate students,” Sen. Kevin Thomas stated.

“The Center is a smart investment in Long Island's future as an economic force in research, technology, and health care, and will support our region's continued recovery and resiliency from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

