Five Employees At Long Island School District Reassigned Amid Sex Abuse Probe

Multiple employees at a Long Island school district have been reassigned following allegations of alleged sexual abuse.

In Suffolk County, at least five more employees have been reassigned at the Babylon Union Free School District following “disturbing” allegations that were made regarding a teacher earlier this month.

The announcement of the reassignments came after hundreds of students walked out on Tuesday, Nov. 16 to show support and solidarity for the alleged victims who have already come forward.

School officials said that they couldn’t specify which employees were removed from the classroom and buildings due to privacy laws, though they will still be getting paid temporarily.

An outside counsel has been hired by the district to investigate the claims and help engage in preventive training.

“Based on verbal allegations made public at last night's Board of Education meeting," Babylon UFSD Superintendent Linda Rozzi stated, "the district reassigned four employees so we may conduct investigations surrounding these claims. In addition, another employee was reassigned yesterday immediately after the district received a tip of another allegation.

“All individuals will remain reassigned to home pending the outcome of their investigations," she continued, adding that "the district does not tolerate abuse of any kind, takes all allegations very seriously, and is committed to acting upon each and every claim we receive.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.