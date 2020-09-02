COVID-19: Principal On Long Island Appeals To Parents After Students Caught Gathering

High school students on Long Island were read the riot act after a photo circulated of a party where they failed to follow COVID-19 restrictions.

A photo of a party of more than 100 students in Roslyn recently went viral, prompting a response from Roslyn High School Principal Scott Andrews, who called the event “devastating a disrespectful” as they prepare to welcome students back to the classroom on Thursday after nearly six months.

In the photo, the students could reportedly be seen not socially distancing themselves, sharing drinks, and failing to wear face coverings.

Andrews said that the students’ carelessness put “not just our schools, but our entire community,” at risk.

He said that with just days to go until classes resume, he and his office have been inundated with calls and emails from parents who have expressed anger and concern over the violation of COVID-19 mandates.

There have been 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Roslyn Heights, according to the county Department of Health.

Andrews went on to say that if seniors continue to behave “in (this) thoughtless manner,” they can “expect to miss out on many of the milestones that come with senior year,” while warning parents that school closings could be an inevitability if they fail to police their children amid the pandemic.

“We are all in this together," Andrews added. "The way you conduct yourself in the world directly impacts others.

"The way you parent your child directly impacts our schools. I implore you to keep this in mind as we attempt to open our schools this week."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.