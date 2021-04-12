COVID-19: NY State To Provide Colleges, Universities Vaccines Directly

In an effort to get younger people vaccinated, New York State will begin shipping allocations of COVID-19 vaccines directly to colleges and universities.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state hopes to get all students vaccinated before the end of the school year, and will take the opportunity to use schools’ facilities to distribute the vaccine.

Making note that the positive COVID-19 infection rate among New Yorkers between the ages of 18 and 24 is up about five percent, Cuomo said that it’s time to turn the state’s attention to that age group.

“(The infection rate) was at about 9 percent, but now it’s up around 14 percent,” he said. “Well, we were focused on older people, that was the priority, and science says that younger people deal with it better, and that’s all true.

“But now the numbers are going up, so we have to get people vaccinated, and we want to get students vaccinated before the end of the school year.”

In an effort to expedite the vaccination process, Cuomo said that the state will begin to send doses directly to colleges and universities, which can then administer them to the students before the end of the semester.

“We have them in college, and the 18 to 24 population is growing in positivity,” Cuomo noted. “Well, we have them in schools, so why don’t we use the schools as the base for the vaccine? It makes all the sense in the world.

“We have the staff at the schools, you have the students there, so let’s vaccinate them at the school,” he added. “This is a moment of opportunity. We have COVID on the run, but we still have to make it a reality.”

