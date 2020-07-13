COVID-19: New Poll Shows Percentage Of NYers Who Want Schools To Reopen

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
New Yorkers are split on whether or not to fully reopen schools in the fall amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
New Yorkers are split on whether or not to fully reopen schools in the fall amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Half of New York State residents (50 percent) think it is a bad idea to restart in-school instruction this fall, according to an NBC 4 New York/Marist College poll.

Forty percent say fully reopening schools is a good idea, and 10 percent are unsure. 

Nearly three-quarters of New Yorkers (74 percent) say they always wear a mask or facial covering when in public, the poll found.

By more than two-to-one, 47 percent of residents statewide think the pandemic will get better rather than get worse (23 percent). 

