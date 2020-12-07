COVID-19: New Cases Confirmed In These Long Island School Districts

Students and staffers within a pair of Long Island school districts have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing officials to make some adjustments on the fly.

School officials said that two students and several staff members at Berner Middle School in Massapequa have tested positive, with at least another additional confirmed case at the Birch Lane Elementary School.

The district said the closures were "out of an abundance of caution" and Iconis said that in the case of Berner, district officials are attempting to determine "if other students and or staff members are involved."

In Suffolk County, East High School in the Half Hollow School District also reportedly had multiple students test positive for COVID-19.

“Our local and state health departments are working hard to battle COVID-19 by tracing the contacts of people who have tested positive, to notify them that they may have been exposed,” district officials said. “If you get a call from ‘NYS Contact Tracing’ (518-387-9993) please answer and speak with their trained specialists.”

The schools have temporarily transitioned to remote learning due to the positive tests, and custodial crews have started deep cleaning and sanitizing the buildings. Anyone who may have been exposed will be contacted by tracers and advised to temporarily quarantine.

According to the New York State COVID-19 “Report Card,” there have been a total of 77 students and staffers who tested positive in the Half Hollow Hills School District for the virus since September. There have been 107 confirmed cases reported in Massapequa.

