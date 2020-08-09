Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
COVID-19: More Staffers, Students Test Positive As Long Island Schools Reopen

Zak Failla
Students and staffers at more Long Island school districts tested positive for COVID-19.
As students return to school this week on Long Island, new positive COVID-19 cases for staffers and students have been reported.

Staffers or students in the Carle Place, Sewanhaka, Riverhead, and Southold school districts have confirmed cases of COVID and have been placed into state-mandated quarantine for at least 14 days.

In each case, areas that the school employees were used have been temporarily closed off to allow for a thorough cleaning and disinfection. 

Before returning to school buildings, those who tested positive must also test negative for COVID-19 at least once.

In Southold, the new infections led school officials to push back the first day of in-person instruction. District officials said they will be working with county Health Departments as they seek guidance on how best to move forward.

In Riverhead, two siblings who attend Aquebogue Elementary School tested positive for the virus, forcing them and the teachers and students in their classes to enter a mandatory quarantine.

Carle Place saw four students test positive fro COVID-19, forcing a delay of in-person instruction, likely due to late summer parties, according to school officials.

"As you know, many of the positive COVID-19 cases appear to be related to attendance at end of summer parties,” Schools Superintendent Christine Finn wrote to parents on Monday, Sept. 7, noting that remote learning would begin on Wednesday, Sept. 9. ”We have learned that some of those testing positive have had close or proximate contact with other students throughout our district.” 

