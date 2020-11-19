COVID-19: Long Island High School Goes Remote After New Cases

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Joe Lombardi
Babylon High School
Babylon High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island high school has switched to remote learning due to new cases of COVID-19.

Babylon Junior-Senior High School has pivoted to full remote instruction for Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20. 

Babylon Union Free School District Superintendent Linda Rozzi said that after two more positive cases of COVID were identified.

Rozzi said a return to in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 23 is anticipated, but further updates will be forthcoming.

"This brings the school’s total to eight active cases, while also quarantining over 26 staff members and many more students who have been officially contact traced based on proximity," Rozzi said in a letter to the school community.

"We understand this is a burden on everyone, especially our students and staff, as the county/regional infection rate continues to rise. 

"However, we remain confident that our classroom procedures, sanitary measures, and each person’s focus on health and safety while at school have greatly resulted in limiting exposure. 

"We have traced that the spread of this illness is occurring from the outside and unrelated to the school setting."

