COVID-19: LI School District Goes Remote, Citing Concern Over Post-Thanksgiving Spike In Cases

Hauppauge High School.
Hauppauge High School. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island school district has closed for in-person instruction as a result of concern over a possible post-Thanksgiving spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Hauppauge School District said it will switch to distance learning from Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4.

The district held in-person classes five days a week up till now.

"I am very concerned about a spike in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving," Hauppauge Schools Superintendent Dennis O'Hara said in a video posted on the district's website, "and believe shifting to distance learning for the week that follows will allow for the chance for positive cases to emerge before students and staff return to school buildings."

O'Hara said the district is working on a plan to offer childcare to families of students in grades K-5 in which families have documented work obligations.

"We are approaching another challenging point in our fight against this virus," O'Hara said. "We all need to strengthen our resolve, respect one another, protect each other, and do all we can to keep our schools open full-time."

