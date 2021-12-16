Contact Us
Schools

COVID-19: Hofstra University Students, Employees Will Be Required To Get Boosters

Nicole Valinote
The David S. Mack Student Center at Hofstra University
Hofstra University in Hempstead has joined a growing number of universities in the region that are requiring students and staff to receive a booster COVID-19 vaccine amid the recent increase in cases.

The university's President Susan Poser said in a message to the community that all students and staff will be required to get a booster shot within seven days of becoming eligible beginning with those who are eligible on or before Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Poser said the decision was made due to the increase in cases of the Omicron variant. 

Students and employees will be required to upload proof that they received their booster vaccine by Jan. 18 or within seven days of becoming eligible.

Other universities have announced booster requirements due to the recent increase in cases on campus and in the state, including New York University and Syracuse University. 

