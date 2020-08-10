COVID-19: Cuomo Aide Responds After Some Schools Say They Did Submit In-Person Reopening Plans

There has been some confusion over whether or not some school districts in New York have or have not submitted their reopening plans to the Department of Health as they prepare to reopen for in-person learning.

Before reopening, all 749 school districts in New York had to submit their reopening plan that includes guidance on how they plan to handle potential remote learning, testing, and contact tracing for teachers and students.

During a conference call on Monday, Aug. 10, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said more than 100 school districts have yet to submit reopening plans, setting a deadline of Friday, Aug. 14 for districts to come into compliance.

If districts don’t meet the deadline, Cuomo said they will not be permitted to reopen.

However, there has been some confusion from certain school districts, who are alleging that they submitted their plans, sending some scrambling to make sure the state receives their plans.

Some districts thought their plans were sent to the state Department of Health when they were instead sent to Empire State Development. Others submitted their plan directly to the Education Department without a required form.

“We understand that the Governor's Office released a list today of school districts that had not submitted their reopening plans to the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH),” the Bedford Central School District wrote in a message to parents.

“We submitted our plans to the New York State Department of Education several weeks ago and have since submitted our plans to the NYSDOH. Please be assured that all our plans have been submitted to the appropriate state agencies.”

The district's reopened plan has been posted on its website.

Another district on the list, Nyack Public Schools, said it also had submitted its plan and referred members of the community to the website where the plan appears, dated July 31.

Rich Azzopardi, a senior advisor to Cuomo, doubled down late on Monday afternoon, saying that the earlier list was correct, and that the Department of Health has not received a reopening plan from the 107 districts.

"The list of districts that didn't file a plan with the state Department of Health is accurate,” he said. “Despite clear guidance provided to these schools, which included a link to the DOH portal, some districts in follow-up calls said they filed with the State Education Department - which is not an executive agency - but didn't file with DOH.

“Others filled out an affirmation certifying that they would be abiding by the state's reopening guidance, but didn't actually submit their plan, something many of these districts are now rectifying.”

The original list of schools cited by Cuomo for failing to submit a plan included over 100 districts such as:

Altmar-Parish

Amsterdam

Andes

Argyle

Arkport

Beacon

Bedford

Berkshire

Bradford

Brentwood

Broadalbin-Perth

Brookhaven-Comsewogue UFSD

Brunswick Central

C-V At Ilion-Mohawk Csd

Camden

Canajoharie

Canton

Carle Place

Carthage

Catskill

Cooperstown

Corning

Cortland

Deer Park

East Bloomfield

East Greenbush

Edinburg Common Sd

Eldred

Elmira

Elmont

Fayetteville-Manlius

Fort Ann

Fort Plain

Franklinville

Garden City

Garrison

Geneva

George Jr Republic

Germantown

Hammond

Hammondsport

Hendrick Hudson

Heuvelton

Jeff Youngsville

Johnsburg

Kendall

Kinderhook

Lake Pleasant

Lawrence

Lewiston Porter

Lisbon

Locust Valley

Longwood

Lyme

Malverne

Manhasset

Margaretville

Massena

Mayfield

Middle Country

Middletown

Mineola

Mount Sinai

New Hyde Park

Newark Valley

North Babylon

Nyack

Odessa Montour

Oriskany

Oswego

Oysterponds

Palmyra-Macedon

Peru

Pine Valley

Plainedge

Plainview

Portville

Potsdam

Poughkeepsie

Red Creek

Remsenburg

Richfield Springs CSD

Rocky Point

Sachem

Sagaponack

Salamanca

Seneca Falls

Shenendehowa

Sloan

Spencer-Van Etten

Syosset

Troy

Tuckahoe Common

Uniondale

Utica

Valley-Montgomery

Van Hornsville

Victor

Wainscott

Waterville

Webster

West Valley

Western Suffolk BOCES

Williamsville

Windham Ashland

Worcester

Wyoming

