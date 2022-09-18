Contact Us
4 Long Island Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Nicole Valinote
Four Long Island schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners.
Four Long Island schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year.

The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, DC, where schools receive plaques and flags.

The four Long Island schools that received the award this year are listed below, along with links to the Blue Ribbon overview of each:

Learn more about the Blue Ribbon Schools Program here.

