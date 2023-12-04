School Bus Driver Kidnapped, Raped Valley Stream Student, DA Says

Giovanny Campos, age 50, was arraigned on Thursday, Nov. 30 for the alleged crimes, which occurred while he worked as a school bus driver in Valley Stream, according to the Nassau County District Attorney.

Campos, who is from Jamaica, Queens, was employed by Cheese Bus Company when, from January to July 2023, he drove a Valley Stream route from Central High School to North High School.

During those months, the DA’s Office claimed, he picked up the victim during those months and raped her multiple times, including in a parking lot while still on the bus.

He also allegedly took the victim back to his Queens apartment to assault her.

The student knew Campos under the name G​iovanny Guzman.

“School bus drivers are trusted to transport and protect our children,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, urging anyone who believes they were a victim of Campos to come forward.

Campos was arrested in September 2023. He is charged with:

Kidnapping (a felony);

Rape (a felony);

Criminal sex act, two counts (felonies); and

Reckless endangerment.

He pleaded not guilty and his bail was set at at $150,000 cash, $300,000 bond, and $1.25 million partially secured bond.

Campos is due back in court on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

If he is convicted, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Campos, or who knows someone Campos victimized, is encouraged to contact NCDA’s Special Victims Bureau at 516-571-1266.

