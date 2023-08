As of around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, PSEG Long Island reported 6,842 customers affected as a result of 202 active outages.

A total of 4,929 of those outages are in Suffolk County, and 2,013 in Nassau County.

The estimated restoration time is 8 p.m. Sunday.

