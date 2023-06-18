Robbery Spree: Farmingdale Woman Assaulted, Kidnapped Victims, Police Say

The reports were made by multiple victims in Nassau County, in the fifth, sixth, and eighth police precincts, according to authorities, who said the incidents came after soliciting a person they met through an online escort advertisement.

The victims stated that April Summers, age 35, of Farmingdale, would demand additional money, and if the victims did not comply, she would steal from them, assault them, threaten them, and often kidnap them while driving the victims to a bank, demanding large sums of money be removed and then given to her, Nassau County Police said.

After further investigation, Summers was located and arrested at the Floral Park Motor Inn on Jericho Turnpike. She was violent and combative while resisting arrest, Nassau County Police said.

Summers has been charged with:

Kidnapping in the second degree,

Robbery in the first degree,

Three counts of robbery in the second degree,

Two counts of robbery in the third degree,

Assault in the second degree,

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree,

Coercion in the first degree,

Three counts of coercion in the third degree,

Attempted grand larceny in the third degree,

Three counts of grand larceny in the third degree,

Strangulation in the second degree,

Three counts of unlawful imprisonment in the second degree,

Assault in the third degree,

Resisting arrest,

Harassment in the second degree.

She is due to be arraigned on Sunday, June 18 at First District Court in Hempstead.

