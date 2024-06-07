Ringleader Of Massive Narcotics Trafficking Operation On South Shore Faces Prison Sentence

Forty-seven-year-old Christopher Corley of Valley Stream received his sentence of 10 years behind bars on Monday, June 3, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

Corley was one of multiple people who were the subjects of an extensive nine-month investigation into an alleged narcotics trafficking operation started in October 2022.

After months of surveillance, the DA’s Office was able to wiretap phone calls, revealing that Corley and his co-defendants discussed making crack and cocaine, chopping up drugs, packing narcotics, and making deliveries across South Shore.

On June 13, 2023, multiple search warrants were executed, including one at Corley’s North Montgomery Street home.

There, authorities found a narcotics kilogram press (which is used to make bricks of cocaine) that still had powder inside and a variety of stamps – including the yin and yang symbol and a “Transformers” robot head.

Corley was also discovered to be in possession of nearly half a kilogram of fentanyl and three kilograms of cocaine hidden in an old microwave.

Of the four residences targeted in the search warrants, the following was recovered:

Approximately eight-and-a-half pounds of cocaine;

Approximately half a kilogram of fentanyl;

More than 24 grams of crack or cocaine;

More than 23 grams of alprazolam (commonly known as Xanax);

Seven firearms, including a ghost gun and an assault weapon;

Four large-capacity magazines;

Approximately 4.2 grams of oxycodone; and

Two kilogram presses, typically used to process and package bricks of cocaine

The DA’s Office alleged that narcotics were sold in both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

In April 2024, Corley pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and conspiracy.

“Fentanyl remains among the most concerning drugs for law enforcement,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly.

“Its lethal potency in even the smallest doses and its use as a cutting agent for traditional drugs have led to thousands of preventable overdose deaths across our region.”

In addition to his prison sentence, Corley was sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.

