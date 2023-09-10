Restaurant Cited For 'Terrific' Food Opens In Mineola

“This place is such a gem!”

Youta Ramen, located at 58 Old Country Road in Mineola, opened in June 2023, with the goal of providing customers with “exceptional service and ensuring that each guest has an unforgettable dining experience.”

Over the few months that the shop has been open, it seems to have done exactly that.

With authentic Japanese flavors and a plethora of food options, Youta Ramen has impressed diners near and far — with the shop already receiving over 180 five-star Yelp reviews.

“This is my second time eating here…The experience was terrific both times,” said Yelp reviewer Anchida P. of Williston, North Dakota.

While everything she has tried was good, Anchida said that the standout was the chashu (braised pork belly) in her ramen.

“It was so tender and melted in your mouth,” she wrote, writing that it was the best chashu she’s ever had.

Youta offers four main ramen dishes, each featuring the shop’s special broth, which is kept on a roiling boil for 16 hours.

Customers can also customize their ramen dishes with a variety of add-ons.

Weilu H., of Queens, NY, also praised the ramen — she got the black garlic variety — saying that it was “delicious and so rich in flavor.”

In addition to the noodle dishes, Youta offers donburi dishes as well, which are rice bowl dishes. They come in one for every taste, from eel to veggie tempura to karaage (fried chicken).

“The karaage were large pieces and super juicy and crispy, a must-get,” said Weilu.

For customers looking for something lighter, Youta boasts an impressive set of appetizers and salads, like the recommended kanpachi carpaccio, dumplings, tempura, and mushroom salad.

Once you’ve made your way through Youta’s succulent savory main dishes, diners are able to finish off their night with one of two massive parfait desserts.

Erica A. of Lindenhurst raved on Yelp that, though she and her friends were ‘stuffed’ from their meals, they split matcha parfait, which was “definitely worth the extra calories. 10/10.”

Similarly, Anchida finished her meal with the mango parfait, which she said was “so pretty and delicious,” making it the best way to end her meal.

“I will be back and can't wait to try more of their menu,” she wrote.

“This place is such a gem!"

Youta Ramen is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and again from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

