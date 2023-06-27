Recognize Him? Police Search For Hicksville Alcohol Burglar

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 27 in Hicksville, Nassau County Police reported.

According to police, a man allegedly broke into the La Finca restaurant, located at 170 Broadway, at 3 a.m. through the rear patio window.

The burglar stole an unknown amount of money from the cash register and three bottles of alcohol before he fled on foot, heading northbound on Broadway.

He is described as a dark-skinned man with a beard who was walking with a limp.

In security camera footage, he can be seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

