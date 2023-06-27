A Few Clouds 74°

SHARE

Recognize Him? Police Search For Hicksville Alcohol Burglar

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a man who they say broke into a Long Island restaurant and made off with money and multiple bottles of alcohol.

Police are asking for assistance in locating a man who they claim burglarized a Hicksville restaurant.
Police are asking for assistance in locating a man who they claim burglarized a Hicksville restaurant. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 27 in Hicksville, Nassau County Police reported.

According to police, a man allegedly broke into the La Finca restaurant, located at 170 Broadway, at 3 a.m. through the rear patio window.

The burglar stole an unknown amount of money from the cash register and three bottles of alcohol before he fled on foot, heading northbound on Broadway.

He is described as a dark-skinned man with a beard who was walking with a limp.

In security camera footage, he can be seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE