Recognize Her? Jane Doe Found In Long Beach, Police Search For ID

Police are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a woman who they found lost with no personal belongings or identification on Long Island.

Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

The woman was located on Sunday, June 4, at East Broadway and Lincoln Boulevard in Long Beach, according to the city’s police department.

She is non-verbal, detectives said, and was disoriented when she was found. She had no personal belongings or identification.

The woman, known right now as Jane Doe, is five-foot-four with blonde-gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows Jane Doe, or can provide information about her identity, is urged to call the City of Long Beach Police Department 516-431-1800.

