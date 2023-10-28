Fair 59°

Recognize 'Em? Duo Broke Into Baldwin Convenience Store, Fled, Police Say

A pair of two would-be burglars broke the glass door to a Long Island convenience store and got away, according to the officers looking for them.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
It happened just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 in Baldwin, according to Nassau County Police.

The duo arrived on bicycles at the Qwik Pick convenience store, located at 2169 Grand Avenue.

They originally attempted to get in through the front door; when they realized the door was locked, the pair threw a hard object through the glass and broke it.

However, the would-be burglars set off the store’s alarm and fled on foot, going east on Brooklyn Avenue.

Police described both as 5-foot-9 with a thin build. They were wearing all black.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

