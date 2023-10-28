Recognize 'Em? Duo Broke Into Baldwin Convenience Store, Fled, Police Say

It happened just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 in Baldwin, according to Nassau County Police.

The duo arrived on bicycles at the Qwik Pick convenience store, located at 2169 Grand Avenue.

They originally attempted to get in through the front door; when they realized the door was locked, the pair threw a hard object through the glass and broke it.

However, the would-be burglars set off the store’s alarm and fled on foot, going east on Brooklyn Avenue.

Police described both as 5-foot-9 with a thin build. They were wearing all black.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

