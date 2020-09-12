COVID-19: Housing In Walkable NY/CT Suburban Communities Attracting City Dwellers, Report Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a mass exodus of New York City residents who have been flocking to area suburbs.

New housing in walkable suburban communities has become a popular landing spot for city residents who have sought to find residences that are less dense, larger, and have more outdoor space.

According to a New York Times report, there has been a mass migration from the city into the suburbs, with sales on single-family homes spiking after the pandemic first struck in early March.

The report found that there had already been a rise in city dwellers when the pandemic struck, which has since skyrocketed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Long Island, Fairfield, Westchester, Rockland, and several counties in New Jersey were cited in the report as being hotspots for those looking to make a move to the suburbs.

“The pandemic has turned into a real driver of demand,” one developer said. “Interest across all our properties slowed for about three weeks at first, but then traffic really ramped up.”

