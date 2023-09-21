Ramp Closures Announced On Southern, Wantagh State Parkway

Starting on Thursday, Sept. 21, the following ramps on the Southern and Wantagh State Parkways will be closed, according to the New York Department of Transportation:

The Exit W4E ramp from southbound Wantagh Parkway to eastbound Southern Parkway.

The Exit 27N ramp from eastbound Southern Parkway to northbound Wantagh Parkway.

The closures, which are scheduled to be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, are to facilitate highway maintenance.

Drivers who need to use Exit W4E will be redirected to continue south to Exit W5E for Sunrise Highway (State Route 27).

Those who typically use Exit 27N during the maintenance will instead continue east to Exit 28N for Wantagh Avenue northbound.

Additionally, the NYSDOT reminded motorists that fines for speeding in work zones are doubled.

