Rainy First Half Of Weekend Will Be Followed By Shift In Weather Pattern

Precipitation will linger throughout the day and into the evening on Saturday, May 20, marking an end to a long stretch of dry days.

The rain, which will be heavy at times, will be accompanied by areas of fog Saturday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

A widespread 1.5 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected with locally higher amounts of close to 3 inches possible in some spots, especially farther east.

Then comes the big change with a switch back to dry air and clear skies. It will also become warmer.

Sunday, May 21 will be a picture-perfect day, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 70s. It will be breezy with winds out of the Northwest at around 10 miles per hour.

Look for more of the same on Monday, May 22, with mainly clear skies and a high temperature again in the low 70s.

Tuesday, May 23 will be sunny with a high temperature of around 70 degrees.

Temps will warm up on Wednesday, May 24 with the high temperature expected to hit 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.