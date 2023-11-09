Quick-Moving Storm System Will Be Followed By Colder Temps, 'Hard Freezes'

The chance for stray showers will linger into early Thursday afternoon on a day in which the high temperature will be in the mid to upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service. Morning clouds will be followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon.

Friday, Nov. 10, when Veterans Day is observed, will mark the start of a stretch of dry but colder days with temperatures generally ranging from 5 to 10 degrees below the historical average and hard freezes in store at night for many areas, according to AccuWeather.com.

The high temperature on Friday will struggle to reach the 50-degree mark, the National Weather Service said.

Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11 will be mostly sunny and brisk with a high temperature in the upper 40s to 50 degrees and overnight lows dipping to just below the freezing mark.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday, Nov. 12 which will be brisk with a high temperature in the low-40s.

The overnight low will be in the mid-20s, with sunny skies on Monday, Nov. 13 with a high temperature in the mid-40s.

