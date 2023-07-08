Quartet Nabbed For String Of Plainview, Levittown Burglaries: Police

The first two burglaries occurred on April 14 at the following locations:

The Jewelry Studio, located at 1107 Old Country Road in Plainview

Solomon Fine Jewelers, located at 74 Manetto Hill Road in Plainview

A third incident occurred a month later when the quarter burglarized Levittown’s Sophia Jewelry, located at 3695 Hempstead Turnpike.

Further details about the burglaries have not been released.

Duran Smith, aged 23, and Alexandre E. Manigat, aged 43, both of Brooklyn, were arrested on May 12, the same day of the Levittown burglary.

An investigation revealed that Smith and Manigat possessed a handgun with a 15-round magazine.

Both men are charged with burglary, grand larceny, and criminal possession of a weapon. Manigat was additionally charged with resisting arrest.

On June 15, 27-year-old Poughkeepsie resident Shawn Gibson Phillips was located and arrested.

The final alleged burglar, Queens resident Quayshaun Canady, aged 31, was arrested on Thursday, July 6.

Phillips and Canady were each charged with burglary and grand larceny.

All have been arraigned and are due back in court in late July 2023.

