Quadruple Homicide: Man Indicted For Fatal Massapequa Crash

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, Michael DeAngelo, age 32 of Lindenhurst, was arraigned on multiple charges related to the wreck, including vehicular homicide, for the August 2023 crash in Massapequa, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

On Sunday, Aug. 8, 60-year-old Patrice Huntley was celebrating a new job offer by taking five of his family members out for ice cream.

The Marine veteran was stopped at a red light on Sunrise Highway at Unqua Road at approximately 7:15 p.m. when tragedy struck.

DeAngelo, allegedly under the influence of fentanyl and cocaine, drove his 2023 Hyundai Kona into multiple cars stopped at the stoplight, including Huntley’s 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, striking the man and his family with such force that they were pushed through the intersection, spinning around to face oncoming traffic.

DeAngelo’s car went into the air and landed upside down.

According to the DA’s Office, DeAngelo was traveling at nearly 120 miles per hour and didn’t hit the brakes until less than a half second before making impact.

He allegedly struck the victims at 95 miles per hour.

Huntley and two of his children, 10-year-old Jeremiah and 13-year-old Hannah Huntley, were killed in the crash.

The veteran’s 18-year-old stepdaughter and 6-year-old step granddaughter Chantel Soloman suffered catastrophic injuries in the crash. His 14-year-old son was also hurt.

Days after the crash, Chantel died of her injuries.

DeAngelo was reportedly found to have track marks on his arms and hands, and both needles and a pipe were found in and around his car.

“No one was safe on Sunrise Highway that Sunday evening,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

“No family should ever have to bury four loved ones at the same time and my office will vigorously prosecute this case to ensure justice for Patrice’s family, friends, and community.”

DeAngelo is charged with:

Aggravated vehicular homicide, six counts;

First-degree vehicular manslaughter, five counts;

Manslaughter, four counts;

Aggravated vehicular assault;

Second-degree assault, five counts;

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter, four counts;

First- and second-degree vehicular assault;

Driving while ability impaired by drugs (as a felony);

Driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs (as a felony);

Assault; and

Reckless driving.

He pleaded not guilty and is set to return to court on Thursday, Oct. 19.

If convicted, DeAngelo could spend up to 25 years in prison.

