Prize-Winning Take 5 Ticket Sold At This Lynbrook Mini Mart

The New York Lottery announced on Thursday, June 22 that a top-prize Take 5 evening drawing ticket was sold at the Ultra Mini Mart located at 351 Scranton Avenue in Lynbrook, meaning one lucky winner is $36,173 richer.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39, with drawings televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Lottery game prizes may be claimed up to one year from the drawing date.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, according to officials.

It has contributed $3.6 billion to support education in New York State during the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

