Overcast 66°

SHARE

Prize-Winning Take 5 Ticket Sold At This Lynbrook Mini Mart

A winning ticket worth tens of thousands of dollars was sold at a Long Island convenience store and has not yet been claimed, according to lottery officials.

A top-prize Take 5 ticket was sold at the Ultra Mini Mart in Lynbrook, lottery officials announced.
A top-prize Take 5 ticket was sold at the Ultra Mini Mart in Lynbrook, lottery officials announced. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The New York Lottery announced on Thursday, June 22 that a top-prize Take 5 evening drawing ticket was sold at the Ultra Mini Mart located at 351 Scranton Avenue in Lynbrook, meaning one lucky winner is $36,173 richer.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39, with drawings televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Lottery game prizes may be claimed up to one year from the drawing date.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, according to officials.

It has contributed $3.6 billion to support education in New York State during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE