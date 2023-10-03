'Prepare To Be Blown Away': New Levittown Restaurant Cited For Fresh Food, 'Amazing' Prices

K-City BBQ Hot Pot & Sushi, located in Levittown at 3056 Hempstead Turnpike, held its grand opening on Monday, Sept. 4.

The restaurant boasts a buffet bar featuring fresh sushi, meats, raw seafood, and vegetables that diners then prepare right at their table.

Ingredients are either added to a simmering pot of soup stock or charred to perfection on a grill.

Among its most popular dishes, according to Yelp, are the rice fried chicken wings, sushi, and crab legs.

Nearly a month into business, the eatery has already garnered several glowing reviews, including one Facebook user who cited its “amazing” prices.

“Highly recommend! The food is fresh and of good quality, and I love the sushi and sashimi,” Veera Pannakul wrote on the Long Island Restaurant Group Facebook page.

Another Yelp reviewer warned newbies they should “prepare to be blown away.”

“The sushi was excellent,” Andrew P., of Massapequa, wrote. “The Korean BBQ meats are so flavorful with different types of meats and marinades. You could eat forever.”

K-City BBQ Hot Pot & Sushi is open daily. Find out more on its website.

