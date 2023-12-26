Post-Christmas Storm Takes Aim At Northeast Amid Unsettled Stretch: Here's Track, Timing

A widespread 1 to 1 1/2 inches of rainfall is expected, with locally higher amounts of around 2 inches, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Tuesday morning, Dec. 26.

"With streamflows and soil moisture still running high, there is potential for minor flood stages to be reached along a few to several quick responding streams in this area if the high end of rainfall forecast is reached."

The highest amounts of rainfall and biggest threats for flooding are in areas of the Northeast farther south. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com)

Tuesday has started off with areas of both patchy and dense fog. It will be cloudy and mild with a high of around 50 degrees.

It will be dry most of the day before the arrival of the storm overnight into Wednesday, Dec. 27.

After scattered showers and rainfall through Wednesday morning, the rainfall will pick up in intensity in the afternoon and evening. The daytime temperature will hold steady at around 50 degrees.

Thursday, Dec. 28 will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high temperature reaching the low 50s in some spots and a chance for spotty showers.

There will be more scattered showers on Friday, Dec. 29 which will be a cooler day with high temperatures in the low 40s.

The unsettled stretch of days will finally end on Saturday, Dec. 30, which will be mostly sunny and cool with a high temperature around 40 degrees.

