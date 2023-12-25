Post-Christmas Storm Could Cause Flooding: 5-Day Forecast

Christmas will start with patchy morning fog, which will be dense in spots, on a day in which the high temperature will be about 10 degrees above normal, ranging from the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Some breaks of sun will be possible in the afternoon hours.

There will be more patchy fog at times overnight Monday into late Tuesday morning, Dec. 26.

Tuesday will be cloudy and mild with a high of around 50 degrees. It will be dry most of the day before the arrival of the storm overnight into Wednesday, Dec. 27.

"A quick-moving storm system will likely bring 3/4 to 1 1/2" of rain, reasonable worst case of 2 inches Wednesday into Wednesday night," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Christmas morning.

"With streamflows and soil moisture still running high, there is potential for minor flood stages to be reached along a few to several quick responding streams in this area if the high end of rainfall forecast is reached."

Wednesday will start off with scattered showers before the system picks up in intensity with rain becoming steady in the afternoon and evening. The daytime temperature will hold steady at around 50 degrees.

There will be more scattered showers on Friday, which will be a cooler day with high temperatures in the low 40s.

