Port Washington Man Exposes Himself In Manhasset, Grabs Teen At Great Neck Estates: Police

The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. Friday, July 21 in Manhasset.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, the girls, both aged 14, were sitting on a bench located at 27 Manhasset Ave. when the man approached them and then exposed himself to them.

The victims immediately fled the scene and notified their parents about the incident.

A thorough investigation was conducted and Christian Sarmiento, age 22, of Port Washington was arrested without incident.

During the investigation, it was determined Sarmiento was responsible for inappropriately grabbing a 16-year-old girl on Sunday, July 16, in Great Neck Estates.

Sarmiento has been charged with:

Two counts of public lewdness,

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child,

Forcible touching,

Sexual abuse.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, July 23 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives request anyone who may have been a victim of a similar incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.