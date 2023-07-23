Port Washington Man Exposes Himself In Manhasset, Grabs Teen At Great Neck Estates: Police

The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. Friday, July 21 in Manhasset.
According to Nassau County Police detectives, the girls, both aged 14, were sitting on a bench located at 27 Manhasset Ave. when the man approached them and then exposed himself to them.
The victims immediately fled the scene and notified their parents about the incident.
A thorough investigation was conducted and Christian Sarmiento, age 22, of Port Washington was arrested without incident.
During the investigation, it was determined Sarmiento was responsible for inappropriately grabbing a 16-year-old girl on Sunday, July 16, in Great Neck Estates.
Sarmiento has been charged with:
- Two counts of public lewdness,
- Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child,
- Forcible touching,
- Sexual abuse.
He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, July 23 at First District Court in Hempstead.
Detectives request anyone who may have been a victim of a similar incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.
