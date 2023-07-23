Fair 84°

Port Washington Man Exposes Himself In Manhasset, Grabs Teen At Great Neck Estates: Police

A Long Island man has been apprehended after he allegedly exposed himself to two girls after earlier grabbing a teenager in a separate incident nearby.

Christian Sarmiento, age 22, of Port Washington.
Christian Sarmiento, age 22, of Port Washington. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
A second photo released by police shows the suspect, Christian Sarmiento, wearing glasses.
A second photo released by police shows the suspect, Christian Sarmiento, wearing glasses. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Joe Lombardi
The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. Friday, July 21 in Manhasset.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, the girls, both aged 14, were sitting on a bench located at 27 Manhasset Ave. when the man approached them and then exposed himself to them. 

The victims immediately fled the scene and notified their parents about the incident.

A thorough investigation was conducted and Christian Sarmiento, age 22, of Port Washington was arrested without incident.

During the investigation, it was determined Sarmiento was responsible for inappropriately grabbing a 16-year-old girl on Sunday, July 16, in Great Neck Estates.

Sarmiento has been charged with:

  • Two counts of public lewdness, 
  • Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, 
  • Forcible touching,
  • Sexual abuse.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, July 23 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives request anyone who may have been a victim of a similar incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

