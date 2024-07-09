Popular Restaurant, A Long Island Mainstay, To Close

Peppercorns Restaurant & Catering announced this week that its familiar old firehouse location in Hicksville will close as of Thursday, Aug. 1.

In a social media post, the owners said it was the "right time and right move" after their landlord presented them with an opportunity.

"We can’t thank you all enough for the many years of love and support," the owners said. " It has been a true honor to be a part of the Hicksville community and all of our customers' lives all these years."

The owners added that "July will be business as usual though! So come on down! We are hoping to see everyone for one last time at the place where 'Everybody knows your name!' "

Peppercorns, which opened in December 1983, is known for its casual atmosphere.

