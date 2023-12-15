Pelicana Chicken, a global chain featuring crispy Korean fried chicken dishes, has opened its latest store in Plainview – which also happens to be its first-ever restaurant on Long Island.

Located at 542 Woodbury Road, Pelicana in Plainview opened on Tuesday, Nov. 28, joining nearby locations in Queens and New York City.

The store’s menu features a variety of dishes besides its viral fried chicken (TikTok videos featuring Pelicana’s chicken dishes sometimes rack up tens of thousands of views), many of them Korean or Korean-inspired.

For appetizers, for instance, diners can choose from familiar options such as French fries and onion rings, or go for Pelicana’s mochi donut cheese balls or kimchi dumplings.

Other dishes on the side menu range from salads to conch sea snails seasoned with chili paste, budae stew (a hot and spicy kimchi-based soup with meat and noodles), and even bulgogi tacos.

“This is my second visit,” wrote Yelp reviewer Suja H. of Plainview. She tried a variety of foods, including both fried chicken and a few sides.

“The chicken was really juicy and crispy and fried well, and I could choose the sauce to my liking,” she wrote.

In addition to the delicious chicken, Suja wrote that the side dishes she ordered – the mochi donut cheese balls, tteokbokki (simmered rice cakes), and conch sea snails – were tasty as well.

“[The] tteokbokki has a great flavor…The spicy sea snail salad comes with jjolmyeon [a chewy noodle] and the sauce is so great,” she said.

“I will visit often in the future.”

Oyster Bay resident Sophia I. agreed.

“The sweet spicy chicken is the most delicious chicken I've ever had,” she wrote in her review, noting that it was perfectly crispy.

“This is the first time my mouth is watering while writing a review…I think I'll go there often.”

Part of what makes its chicken so good, Pelicana said on its website, is its commitment to using fresh food with new oil daily, as well as an attention to detail that’s comparable to feeding your own family members.

Founded in 1982 in Daejeon, South Korea, chicken lovers can find Pelicana chicken on both coasts of the US, the UK, Australia, Malaysia, and more.

Pelicana Chicken in Plainview is open daily from noon to 10 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.