Popular Chain Eatery Celebrates Second Nassau County Location

The newest location of Just Salad, located at 3535B Long Beach Road in Oceanview, is celebrating its opening the week of Monday, Aug. 14 with promotions, the company announced.

As the second-ever storefront in Nassau County, and third on Long Island, the Oceanview Just Salad is continuing the company’s mission of bringing healthy and sustainable food to diners from near and far.

Just Salad’s Oceanside menu has all of the favorites, from over 15 chef-designed salads to avocado toasts, smoothies, wraps, and more. Tables for both indoor and outdoor seating are sure to make this location the perfect spot for a healthy bite any time of year.

With over 70 locations spanning the east coast, Just Salad claims to have the world’s largest restaurant reusable program and the first US restaurant chain to carbon label its menu, meaning patrons can take their sustainability efforts to the next level by evaluating how big the carbon footprint of their meal will be.

The B Corporation-certified company also encourages customers to spend $1 on a reusable salad bowl.

Each time it’s brought back for reuse, customers will get a free salad topping.

To celebrate the Oceanside opening, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, customers with reusable bowls will receive a $5 meal when purchased in-store at the new location.

Then, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, the eatery will be offering $5 meals to Community Workers who purchase a meal at the new spot.

A rep for Just Salad confirmed that a fourth location will open up in Huntington later this year, but did not announce a specific date.

The Oceanside Just Salad is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on the weekends from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

