Poll: Where Is The Best Ice Cream In Nassau County? Vote Now

Daily Voice asked readers for their favorite ice cream spots in Nassau County. The most popular responses are listed in the poll above. Vote on your favorite now!

Voting ends Sunday, July 21, at 11 p.m. Winner gets bragging rights.

In the meantime, try not to get brain freeze with these fun ice cream facts, courtesy of Ben & Jerry's:

Ice cream cones were invented at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, Missouri, by concessions vendors as a way for people to eat ice cream easily while they enjoyed the fair.

New Zealand consumes more ice cream per capita than any other country, with an average of 7.5 gallons per person per year.

It takes three gallons of whole milk to make one gallon of ice cream.

The world record for the largest ice cream cone ever made was achieved in 2015 in Norway with a cone over 10 feet high.

