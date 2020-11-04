Will Nassau Join Suffolk In Going For Trump? Here's Latest Tally

The presidential election outcome remains in the hands of several swing states, but on Long Island, President Donald Trump is leading in both counties in his re-election campaign against former Vice President Joe Biden.

As of late Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, here's the breakdown with the percentage of votes counted:

Nassau, Trump leads, 50 percent to 49 percent with 88 percent of vote reported

Suffolk, Trump leads, 56 percent to 43 percent with 78 percent of vote reported

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

