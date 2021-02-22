Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Nassau Woman Nabbed For Stealing More Than $300K From Employer, Police Say
Politics

Watch: Fictional Britney Spears Seeks Apology From Cuomo For Nursing Home Scandal In SNL Skit

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A talk show hosted by Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman) features guests Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Pete Davidson) and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) on SNL.
A talk show hosted by Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman) features guests Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Pete Davidson) and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) on SNL. Video Credit: Saturday Night Live

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t be appearing on his brother’s CNN news show, but he still found himself featured in primetime over the weekend.

Cuomo was the target of a “Saturday Night Live” skit this weekend, played by Pete Davidson, which targeted the New York governor and much-maligned Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, played by Aidy Bryant.

In the skit, Davidson’s Cuomo touts that “dining is back in New York” while attempting to evade questions about COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, rehashing the governor’s previous comments about nursing home deaths versus hospital deaths.

 “Some of the people who died in the nursing homes were not counted as nursing home deaths, they were counted as hospital deaths,” Davidson said. “Which is basically what happens at Disney World, OK? People die and they move the bodies. They say, ‘Oh, I guess Brenda died in the parking lot, not on the teacups.’”

When asked by SNL star Chloe Fineman’s Britney Spears on her fictitious show “Oops I Did it Again” about nursing home deaths, the faux Cuomo got angry while threatening New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“I get a little angry now, again, and always,” Davidson said as Cuomo before snapping at Bryant’s Ted Cruz, shouting “Do not associate yourself with me. We are not the same. I am a man, you are a clown.

“And if you mess with me, I will send you to a clown hospital. And when you die, I will not count your body.” 

Watch the SNL cold open in the video above.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.