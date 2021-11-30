Two More Hamptons Municipalities Block Pot Sales

Two more Long Island municipalities will be opting out of offering legalized marijuana as New York gets set to go all-in on cannabis sales.

Both the East Hampton Village and Town of East Hampton made it official that they will not permit the retail sale of marijuana within their jurisdictions, though officials left the door open for potential future sales.

Following a series of public meetings and discussions, officials in the town and village decided to opt-out of potential retail sales when it becomes officially legal in New York State to sell on Jan. 1, 2022.

When state lawmakers decided to legalize retail sales to eligible adults, it gave local governments the option to prevent such businesses in their jurisdiction, though, in East Hampton, officials could revisit the decision at a later date, depending on codes and zoning guidelines.

East Hampton isn’t the first East End municipality to opt-out, joining the villages of Southampton, Westhampton Beach, and Quogue, which previously announced it would not permit the retail sale of cannabis.

