Suspect At Large After Long Island Gas Station Robberies

Zak Failla
A man is wanted for allegedly robbing a Cold Spring gas station twice in a month. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Know him?

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island who are attempting to identify and locate a young man who burglarized the same gas station twice this month.

A reward has been issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the arrest of a man who burglarized Conoco on Main Street in Cold Spring Harbor twice in less than two weeks.

Polices aid that on Sunday, June 14, and Monday, June 22, the suspect damaged the front door of the gas station to gain entry, and proceeded to steal cigarettes and JUUL products.

The merchandise stolen had a value of approximately $400.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the burglary incidents has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip for Second Squad detectives online.

