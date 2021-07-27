'New Yorkers Will Be Shocked,' Cuomo Says Amid AG Investigation Into Sexual Harassment

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said “New Yorkers will be shocked” as he doubled down on his claims of innocence amid the Attorney General’s probe into allegations of sexual harassment made by former aides.

During a briefing from Yankee Stadium on Monday, July 26, Cuomo again proclaimed his innocence, stating that he will continue to “let the process continue” before commenting on Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the harassment claims.

“Let the process continue, and let the facts come out. … I’m very eager to get the facts to the people of this state and I think when they hear the actual facts of what happened and how the situation has been handled. … I think they’re going to be shocked,” he said.

“Because at the end of the day, the truth wins. And the facts win. And then I don’t care what your bias is … Whether you’re a conservative reporter, or a liberal reporter, the facts - pardon the pun - whatever the ideology. ... I’m eager for the truth to come out and New Yorkers will be shocked.”

In March, when the investigation was launched, Cuomo, a former ADA himself, agreed to be cooperative with the investigation. He is also facing an impeachment inquiry in the state Assembly, though he has brushed off any calls for him to resign or step away from the office amid the allegations.

“As I said here today, I believe in New Yorkers," Cuomo said. "I’m a lifelong New Yorker, and I know New Yorkers.

“They’re not naive. They know what's going on. They know what these reviews entail and who is involved, and when they get the facts, I am very confident that they will be shocked at what they have heard about this versus what they know about it.

“I’m confident when they get the facts, they’re going to understand exactly what happened.”

