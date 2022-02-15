Nassau County Congresswoman Kathleen Rice Says She Won't Seek Re-Election

Another Long Island lawmaker announced that she will not be seeking reelection.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, Democratic Nassau County Congresswoman Kathleen Rice announced that she will not be running for another term in office, making her the third on Long Island to make the announcement.

Rice joins gubernatorial hopefuls Republican Lee Zeldin and Democrat Tom Suozzi in announcing that they will not seek reelection.

“I entered public service 30 years ago and never left,” Rice announced. “It has been the honor of my life to serve as a prosecutor, district attorney, and US Representative in my beloved home state of New York.

“I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right. As elected officials, we must give all we have and then know when it is time to allow others to serve.”

First elected to Congress in 2014, Rice has been a polarizing figure in office, constantly butting heads with House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi during her eight years as a lawmaker in New York before recently reconciling, according to reports.

She has also served on the Homeland Security Committee and the Committee on Energy and Commerce.

Rice said that she “will remain focused on protecting our democracy and serving (her) constituents throughout the rest of (her) term.”

“As I turn to the next chapter of my own personal and professional story, I do so with profound thanks to the community leaders, colleagues, and staff who have lived our shared commitment to service with courage and humility.”

Rice is now the 30th House Democrat to announce an exit in 2022.

After Rice's decision to not seek reelection, the National Republican Congressional Committee tweeted that vulnerable House Democrats "should do the same before they lose in November."

