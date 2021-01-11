Longtime North Hempstead Town Supervisor To Step Down

A longtime town supervisor on Long Island announced she will not be running for re-election when her term expires later this year.

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth issued an announcement stating that she will not be a candidate for re-election as the Town Supervisor at the conclusion of her term in November.

“This past year has been a profoundly challenging time for our town residents and town government,” she said. “In fact, it might be the most demanding time in our town's history. I have been so proud to serve as your Town Supervisor as we made difficult decisions during this pandemic. We always put public health and safety first and will continue to do so.”

Bosworth said that following the end of her term, she plans to spend time with her husband, Jay, children, and grandchildren.

“The pandemic has been a time of deep reflection,” she said. “One of the lessons that has been reinforced for me is the importance of family and how essential the time is that we spend with our loved ones.

“So often, I have thought about the many things I would like to do in the future, and I’ve come to the realization that the future is now,” she added. “As many in Town Hall know, I often say ‘Family First.’ Now is the time for me to take my own advice.”

Bosworth first took office in 2014 as the town’s 37th supervisor. Before taking over in North Hempstead, she served six years in the Nassau County Legislature and 16 years as a trustee of the Great Neck School District’s Board of Education. She was elected to her fourth two-year term as supervisor in November 2019.

“My mission has always been public service,” she said. “While I have been proud to participate in the political process, public service has always been my priority.

“It has been an honor to serve as your Town Supervisor, and I have every confidence our Town elected officials and workforce will maintain the standards of transparency, accountability, and fiscal oversight that have been my guiding principles in government.”

Bosworth added: “Public service is not defined by the office you hold. It is defined by the love you have for your community and neighbors, and by being there for them. By that standard, I will always be engaged in public service.”

