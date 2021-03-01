Long Island Town Supervisor Won't Seek Re-Election

A Long Island town supervisor will not seek re-election when his first term concludes later this year.

In a statement released on Friday, Feb. 26, Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci announced that after deliberation with his friends and family, he will not be running for a second term, also citing the future of the Republican party.

“After much deliberation and consideration with my family, friends, and advisers, I have decided not to seek reelection as Huntington Town Supervisor this November," the statement from Lupinacci said. "To be clear, this was my decision and my decision alone made in the best interest of my family, the Town, and the Republican Party."

Lupinacci, a Republican from Melville, was elected in 2017 for his first term as supervisor. Prior to that, Lupinacci, 41, worked as a real estate attorney and part-time professor at Farmingdale State College and served on the State Assembly.

“While this decision is a difficult one, it is made easier by the fact that in less than one term I have delivered on all of my campaign promises and will continue to accomplish the many goals I set out to achieve before this final year is complete,” he said in an announcement.

Lupinacci, who took over as Town Supervisor in an election over Democrat challenger Tracey Edwards and Michael Raspantini, said that he plans to serve the remainder of his one and only term.

In his announcement, Lupinacci cited the challenges that he, Long Island, and the country faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The once-in-a-lifetime pandemic came without warning and required quick decision-making and visionary leadership to protect our residents, businesses, front line workers, and Town employees,” he stated. “Our Town developed a comprehensive plan to safely reopen facilities and deliver important services to our residents.

“We continued to provide daily meals for our senior citizens. We adopted countless measures to assist struggling local businesses, including the creation of a small business task force that continues to make recommendations for additional measures.

Lupinacci continued: “Our country suffered terribly from this pandemic, and our Town was not spared that pain. I send my thoughts and prayers to all the victims of this insidious virus as well as their surviving family members.

“We will never forget and the first Monday in March has now been designated as ‘COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day’ in the Town of Huntington.”

