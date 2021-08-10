Long Island Lawmakers Ready To Move On After Cuomo Resignation

Lawmakers on Long Island are ready to get back to the “new normal,” following weeks of sexual harassment controversies surrounding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who officially resigned.

Cuomo finally gave in to his critics' calls for his resignation, effective as of Tuesday, Aug. 24 when Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul officially takes over in Albany with plenty on her plate to clean up.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran was among the first lawmakers in New York to issue a statement following Cuomo’s announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

“Governor Cuomo’s decision to resign will help New York State refocus on the business of the people,” she said. “I look forward to working with Kathy Hochul, the next Governor, to move Nassau County forward.”

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has not issued a statement since Cuomo made it official, but previously called for Cuomo to resign following the release of the findings of the Attorney General’s independent sexual harassment inquiry.

Bellone had previously been mentioned as a possible successor of Cuomo in Albany if he were to resign.

“I have reviewed the Attorney General’s report in its entirety as well as the response from Governor Cuomo,” he stated. "The experiences of the courageous women in this report are specific, corroborated, and credit. The conduct described is deeply disturbing.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace is intolerable and we must redouble our efforts in this state to end once and for all. This requires new leadership. It is time for the governor to resign.”

Later on Tuesday, Bellone went public on social media.

"These are difficult times for our State, but the Governor did the right thing by stepping aside today," he posted. "Now it is time for all of us to begin the healing process. It is important that the progress we have made continues on the critical issues before us."

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose investigation led to Tuesday’s fallout, called it “a sad chapter for all of New York, but an important step towards justice.”

“I thank Governor Cuomo for his contributions to our state,” she said in a statement. “The ascension of our Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, will help New York enter a new day.

“We must continue to build on the progress already made and improve the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state,” she added. “I know our state is in good hands with Lieutenant Governor Hochul at the helm, and I look forward to continuing to work with her.”

