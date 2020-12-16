Here Are Final 2020 Long Island Presidential Election Results By County

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris handily won the election in New York, but Long Island voters told a different story.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence narrowly won the vote in Suffolk County, while Biden and Harris took Nassau County by nearly 10 percentage points.

In Nassau, Biden and Harris received 396,504 votes (54.1 percent). Trump and Pence garnered 326,716 votes (44.60 percent).

In Suffolk, the incumbents tallied 381,253 votes (49.4 percent) versus 381,021 (49.4 percent) for the challengers.

In total, Biden received 5,230,985 votes (60.9 percent) in New York to Trump’s 3,244,798 (37.7 percent) to claim the state’s 29 electoral votes.

Biden flipped four counties Trump won four years ago, and claimed victory in the majority of upstate New York's largest cities. No states went from red to blue during this election.

It took more than a month for the election results to become official, as a record number of mail-in and absentee ballots had to be counted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

