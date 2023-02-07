George Santos Being Investigated By Ethics Committee, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Confirms

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for the first time confirmed that embattled New York Rep. George Santos is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee amid growing questions around the freshman Republican lawmaker’s personal and campaign finances.

Speaking with reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 7, McCarthy said the panel will take action depending on what members find.

“Right now we’re not allowing (Santos) to be on committees from the standpoint of the questions that have arisen,” McCarthy said.

Santos, who represents the 3rd District in Nassau County and parts of Queens, later told CNN that he was “not concerned” about the ethics probe.

The investigation arose after House Democrats filed a complaint against Santos demanding a formal look into his financial disclosure reports.

A nonprofit group has also filed a formal complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), accusing Santos of illegally using campaign funds for personal expenses and hiding the sources of his campaign donations.

Santos has found himself embroiled in controversy since admitting that he lied about much of his background in the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections, including where he previously worked and went to school.

He is also facing investigations by the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office and the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

A recent Siena College poll found that among New York’s registered voters, nearly two-thirds of Democrats and 59 percent of independents think Santos should resign.

A strong plurality of Republicans, 49 percent, also said he should step down. Just 17 percent of voters think he should remain in office.

