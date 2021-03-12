Cuomo Doubles Down, Saying He Won't Quit Despite New Calls To Resign From Influential Democrats

Saying "what's being alleged simply did not happen," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that despite growing calls to step down amid a flurry of sexual harassment allegations, he will not resign.

"I never harassed anyone, I have never abused anyone, I have never assaulted anyone, and I never would," Cuomo said in a conference call with reporters early Friday afternoon, March 12.

Earlier in the day, more high-profile Democrats called for him to resign, including members of New York's Congressional delegation. The National Organization for Women also said he should resign.

“The bravery individuals have shown in coming forward to share their experiences with Governor Cuomo is inspiring, and I stand with them in support,” said Rep. Jerry Nadler, the dean of New York’s congressional delegation and the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. “The repeated accusations against the Governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point.

“Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York,” said Nadler. “Governor Cuomo must resign.”

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, and Rep. Jamaal Bowman, whose district includes parts of the Bronx and Westchester, also called on Cuomo to step down, as did Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney of the Hudson Valley, Mondaire Jones of Westchester and Rockland and Kathleen Rice of Nassau County.

In response, Cuomo said "an opinion without facts is not responsible" and repeated his plea to "wait for the facts."

Cuomo said his administration would cooperate with investigations by State Attorney General Letitia James and the impeachment probe launched by the State Assembly.

