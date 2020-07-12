COVID-19: Here's How NYers Rate Cuomo's Pandemic Response

A large majority of registered voters in New York support the work Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been putting in during his deft handling of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a new poll.

A new Marist College survey of 718 adults between Monday, July 6, and Wednesday, July 8 found that 72 percent of respondents approve of how Cuomo has dealt with the pandemic.

Of those polled, 24 percent said they disapprove and 4 percent were unsure. Democrats overwhelmingly supported Cuomo’s work during the pandemic with a 90 percent approval rating, while 53 percent of Republicans said they disapprove of the governor’s handling of COVID-19.

In comparison, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had only a 42 percent approval rate amongst respondents, against 44 percent who disapprove.

Cuomo has drawn rave reviews nationwide during the pandemic, becoming a national figurehead in combating the virus during his daily COVID-19 press briefings.

According to the poll, 66 percent of respondents now approve of Cuomo’s job as governor - among his highest score since taking office - with 59 percent approving his handling of the state’s economy.

“New Yorkers are responding in a very positive way to Governor Cuomo’s leadership during this unprecedented time,” Lee Miringoff, the director of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion said. “Cuomo has been able to govern in a convincing way both on COVID-19 and the economy.”

The complete results of the poll can be found here.

